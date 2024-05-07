AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the AP EAPCET admit card through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More

The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 and Engineering course will be conducted on May 18 to May 23, 2024.

The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.