AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Live: AP EAPCET admit card releasing today, updates here
AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 7, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the AP EAPCET admit card through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. ...Read More
The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 and Engineering course will be conducted on May 18 to May 23, 2024.
The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, steps to download and more.
AP EAMCET hall ticket download 2024: Admit card to be shown at centre
The candidate must show, on demand, the Hall Ticket for admission in the examination room/hall. A candidate who does not possess the Hall Ticket issued by the Convener, AP EAPCET - 2024, shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Centre Superintendent.
AP EAMCET hall ticket download: Exam shifts
EAMCET hall ticket: How to download AP EAPCET admit card?
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Key in your login details
Take a printout for future reference.
AP EAMCET hall ticket: About rank
The rank obtained in AP EAPCET-2024 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2024-2025 only.
EAMCET 2024: Qualifying marks
The qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2024 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. But their admission will be limited to the extent of seats reserved for such categories.
AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Live: When will Agriculture, Pharmacy stream exam be conducted?
The Test will be conducted from 16-05-2024 to 17-05-2024 in two sessions every day i.e. 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. and 2:30 P.M to 5:30 P.M through Online Test mode only.
AP EAPCET hall ticket download: Websites to check
AP EAPCET 2024: Exam duration is 3 hours
The Entrance test is conducted for a duration of 3 hours and the question paper consists of a total of 160 questions comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are having equal weightage.
AP EAMCET hall ticket download 2024: When will exam be conducted?
EAMCET hall ticket download: Details available on admit card
All appearing candidates are advised to check the Hall ticket carefully for the Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Test Centre Name, Date, and Time of examination.
AP EAMCET hall ticket download: Items not allowed inside exam hall
Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, Calculators, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device, except the Hall Ticket, document as required under point no. 2.(f) inside the Examination Room/Hall. If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, his/her candidature will be treated as an unfair means and his/her current examination will be canceled & he/she will also be debarred for future examination(s) & the equipment will be seized.
EAMCET hall ticket: Important instructions about admit card
Hall ticket issued to the candidate is an important document. Candidates are required to preserve it carefully.
Hall ticket is not transferable. Any tampering of Hall Ticket will automatically lead to the disqualification of the candidate.
AP EAMCET hall ticket: Items to be carried to the exam centre
Hall Ticket along with Filled in Online Application Form with duly affixed recent color photograph attested by Gazetted Officer (or) Principal of the College where the candidate has studied the qualifying examination. However, the Signature of the candidate and Left Hand Thumb impression in the presence of the Invigilator are to be captured in the respective places provided in the Filled in Online Application form
AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Medium of question paper
The question paper contains questions in the “English” and “Telugu” medium only. Candidates, who have studied the qualifying examination in Urdu medium and wish to avail assistance for translating the questions into Urdu, will be allotted a Test Centre at Kurnool only. In case of ambiguity in the Telugu Question, the Question given in English shall be taken as final.
AP EAPCET hall ticket: Where to check
AP EAPCET hall tickets will be available to all registered candidates on the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP EAPCET 2024: When will exam be conducted?
EAMCET 2024: Engineering stream questions
The question paper consists of a total of 160 questions comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are of objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark.
AP EAMCET 2024: Registration with late fee of ₹5000/- till May 10
AP EAMCET 2024 registration with late fee of ₹5000/- can be done till May 10, 2024. The registration link is still active on the official website.
AP EAMCET Hall Ticket: List of websites
AP EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket Live: Exam dates
The examination for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 16 and 17, 2024 and Engineering course will be conducted on May 18 to May 23, 2024. The examination on all days will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.
AP EAMCET hall ticket download 2024 link will be available on the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in on May 7, 2024. The time of release has not been shared by the Council yet. Keep checking this space for latest updates.
