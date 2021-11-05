Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Option entry closes today,correction begins tomorrow

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 option entry closes today, November 5, 2021. The correction window will open tomorrow, November 6, 2021. 
(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will close down the option entry for AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 on November 5, 2021. Candidates who want to avail the option entry process can do it through the official site of AP EAMCET on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The correction window will open tomorrow, November 6, 2021. 

As per the official schedule, the changes on the option entry can be made tomorrow, November 6, 2021. The options will be frozen on November 6, 2021 and candidates cannot modify them further. In case of any candidates clicks on Freeze button, exercised options will not be given for any changes/modifications.

Direct link for option entry

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Option Entry

To avail the option entry for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of AP EAMCET Counselling link on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on EAMCET option entry link available on the home page.
  • Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth and click on submit.
  • Fill preferred choices of course and colleges and lock the choice.
  • Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.

The Phase 1 seats allotment will be made on November 10, 2021. Self reporting and reporting at college will be conducted from November 10 to November 15, 2021 and classwork will commence from November 15, 2021. 

