AP EAMCET/EAPCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result today

AP EAMCET/EAPCET Counselling 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce round 1 seat allotment results for of AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET counselling 2022 today, September 6. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check their admission status at sche.ap.gov.in, once published.

Online registrations for AP EAMCET counselling started on August 22 and ended on 30. Document verification was done between August 23 and 30 and web entry from August 28 to September 2.

Selected candidates will have to report at allotted colleges between September 6 and 12 and complete the application process.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET seat allotment result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

Go to the AP EAPCET counselling page.

Click on the link for AP EAPCET seat allotment result.

Login by entering the required credentials.

Check seat allotment result. Download allotment letter or any other document available.

Classes for this batch at colleges will begin September 12 onwards.

