AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins, link to apply

AP EAMCET/EAPCET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the registration process for online Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can now apply for AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. The direct link has been provided below.

AP EAMCET/EAPCET counselling 2023 registration begins on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

The application process involves these steps:

Candidate registration. Checking payment status. Printing of application. Checking application/verification status.

As per the schedule, the online payment and registration window will remain active from July 24 to August 3.

The timeline for verification of certificates at help centres is July 25 to August 4.

Candidates have to exercise their web options from August 3 to 8, 2023. They can change options on August 9.

Seat allotment results of AP EAMCET counselling will be announced on August 12 and candidates have to self-report at allotted colleges between August 13 and 14.

Classes for the new batch will begin on August 16.

For further information, direct link and the information bulletin, candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET 2023.

