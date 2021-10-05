AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, JNTU has released AP ECET Rank Card 2021 on October 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the rank card of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

The rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at the APECET [FDH & B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 by any candidate claiming to belong to SC/ST category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission. Direct link to download the rank card and steps to download is given below. Take a look.

Direct link to download AP ECET Rank Card 2021

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP ECET Rank Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your rank will be displayed on the screen.

Check the rank card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The student are ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) on the basis of the marks obtained by him or her in the APECET [FDH & B.Sc. (with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 examination.