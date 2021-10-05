Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released, direct link to download here
competitive exams

AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

Published on Oct 05, 2021 09:24 AM IST
AP ECET Rank Card 2021 released, direct link to download here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, JNTU has released AP ECET Rank Card 2021 on October 5, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the rank card of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in. 

The rank obtained with the benefit of relaxation of the minimum qualifying marks at the APECET [FDH & B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 by any candidate claiming to belong to SC/ST category will be cancelled in case the claim is found to be invalid at the time of admission. Direct link to download the rank card and steps to download is given below. Take a look. 

Direct link to download AP ECET Rank Card 2021 

AP ECET Rank Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ECET Rank Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your rank will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the rank card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The student are ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) on the basis of the marks obtained by him or her in the APECET [FDH & B.Sc. (with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ecet ap ecet rank card jntu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi govt school students interact with army colonel

NTA ICAR AIEEA(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF(PhD) answer key, responses, questions released

Kerala PSC graduate-level common prelims exam on October 23, 30

JEE advanced 2021 question papers released on official portal
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP