AP ICET 2022 counselling registration begins at icet-sche.aptonline.in, get link
APICET 2022 counselling registration begin at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 on Sunday, October 9. Candidates can register online at icet-sche.aptonline.in till October 12.
The certification verification process will be conducted from October 10 to October 14. The webs option will be available from October 14 to October 16. The AP ICET 2022 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on October 19.
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Know how to register
Visit the official website at sche.ap.gov.in
On the homepage click on the registration link
Upload required documents
Click on AP ICET 2022 fee payment link
Pay application fees
Upload scanned documents
Download and take a print out for further reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here