AP ICET Counselling 2022: Final phase registration begins from Oct 31

Published on Oct 29, 2022 05:31 PM IST

APSCHE has released the AP ICET Counselling dates 2022 for final phase.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Counselling dates for final phase. The AP ICET 2022 final phase registration process will commence on October 31 and the last date to register is November 3. Candidates can register for the final phase of counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2022 Result will be released on November 11.

The registration fee for counselling is 1200 for those who belong to General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories. The fee for candidates in the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) categories is 600.

Document required at the time of registration

AP-ICET-2022 Hall Ticket

AP ICET-2022 Rank Card

Transfer Certificate (T.C)

Degree Marks Memos / consolidated marks memo

Degree Provisional Certificate

Intermediate Marks Memo / Diploma Marks memo

S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

