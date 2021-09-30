AP ICET Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP ICET Result 2021 will be declared today, September 30, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE to declare AP ICET Result 2021 on September 30, 2021. The AP Integrated Common Entrance Test result will be available to candidates on the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in. The examination was conducted on September 17 and September 18, 2021 in the state. 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results by following these simple steps given below.

AP ICET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ICET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who have secured 25% qualifying marks in APICET (50 out of 200) and candidates belonging to the category of SC and ST to whom qualifying marks have not been prescribed, shall be assigned the rank in the order of the merit on the basis of marks obtained in ICET. Merit rank obtained in APICET-2021 is valid for admission in the academic year 2021- 22 in the colleges located in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

