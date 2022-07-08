AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released, download link here

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati has declared AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 on July 8, 2022. Candidates who will appear for AP Law Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of APSCHE on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on July 13, 2022 in single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022

AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

Visit the official website at AP LAW CET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage look for the AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

AP LAWCET will be conducted for admission in to regular LLB course 3 and 5 year and LLM 2 year course for academic year 2022-2023. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP LAWCET.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}