APJEE 2022: APDHTE to begin registration process on April 19, exam on June 25

APJEE 2022 registration will begin on April 19, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 25, 2022. Candidates can check the other details given below. 
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 09:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education, APDHTE will begin the registration process for APJEE 2022 on April 19, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 can apply online through the official site of APDHTE on apdhte.nic.in. 

The last date to apply for the exam is till June 15, 2022. The admit card will be available on June 18, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on June 25, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon. This examination will be for selection of candidates for admission in various 3- year diploma programmes, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;

APJEE 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply for the examination through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of APDHTE on apdhte.nic.in.
  • Click on APJEE 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Once done make the payment of application fees.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of APDHTE. 

