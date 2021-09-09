APPSC ADO admit cards 2021 released, here’s how to download

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday released the admit card of the recruitment test for the post of agriculture development officer (ADO). Candidates who registered for the ADO exam can download their admit cards from the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the website till September 18.

The recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on September 19, 2021.

How to download APPSC ADO admit card 2020:

Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link for admit card under candidates corner.

Click on download button in the login page

Key in the required details and login

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out too.