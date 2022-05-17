APPSC AE answer key 2021 released at psc.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Services. The Commission has conducted the examinations for the post of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Services from May 14 to May15. Candidates can check the answer key from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates' objections will be accepted from May 18 until May 20, 2022. Only online submissions of objections are accepted.

“The APPSC has conducted written examination (Computer Based Test) to the posts of Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Services, pursuant to Notification No. 11/2021 on 14.05.2022 FN & 15.05.2022 FN & AN at a total of 158 test centres in 24 Districts of A.P. and Ranga Reddy & Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts of Telangana”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to download the answer key

APPSC AE answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Initial Keys For Assistant Engineers in various Engineering Sub Services (General/Limited Recruitment), Notification No.11/2021”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here