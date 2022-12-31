Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 out at psc.ap.gov.in, get link

APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 out at psc.ap.gov.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Dec 31, 2022 03:18 PM IST

APPSC released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31.

APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2022 out at psc.ap.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for Group-I Services preliminary exam 2022 today, December 31. Candidates can download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket on the official website at psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download the APPSC Group 1 hall ticket using their user id and password.

The APPSC Group 1 prelim exam 2022 will be held on January 8, 2023, from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Paper-I) and 2.00 to 4.00 PM (PaperII) at 18 district centres in AP.

Direct link to download APPSC Group 1 hall ticket

APPSC Group 1 hall ticket: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Hall Tickets for the Notification No.28/2022 Group-I Services are available for download”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
appsc hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP