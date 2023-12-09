APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023: Notification out at psc.ap.gov.in, registration begins on January 1

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 notification. The registration process will open on January 1 and will end on January 21, 2023. Candidates can check the notification on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023: Notification out, registration begins on Jan 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 81 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 1, 2024

Closing date of application: January 24, 2024

Preliminary examination: March 17, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification when available on website.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of preliminary examination which will be conducted on March 17, 2024 in offline mode (Objective type & OMR based). Candidates will be short listed to the Mains Examination in the ratio as may be decided by the Commission. The Main Examination would be in descriptive type and date of Main Examination will be announced later.

How to Apply

To apply online when registration begins, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Official Notification here