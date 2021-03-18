Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download
competitive exams

APPSC SI admit card 2021 released at appsc.gov.in, here's how to download

APPSC SI admit card 2021: Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:23 PM IST
APPSC SI admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

APPSC SI admit card 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card of Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the recruitment of Sub Inspector on its official website.

Candidates who will be appearing for the APPSC SI PET/PST 2021 can download their hall tickets online at appsc.gov.in on or before May 6, 2021.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the PET/PST from March 31 to May 7, 2021, at Police Training Centre ( PTC), Banderdewa.

How to download APPSC SI admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at appsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Admit Cards" appearing under the "Candidate's Corner" section

Click on the link to download admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The APPSC SI admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall tickets and take its print out for future use

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CAs are now equivalent to Post Graduates: How to become a Chartered Accountant

GATE final answer key 2021 released, here's direct link

KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here

NIFT Results 2021: NIFT admission test results announced, check it here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arunachal pradesh public service commission hall tickets admit cards call letters
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP