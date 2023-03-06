Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / APSC CCE admit card 2023 out at apsc.nic.in, get link to download hall ticket

APSC CCE admit card 2023 out at apsc.nic.in, get link to download hall ticket

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 07:11 PM IST

APSC issued admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or APSC CCE Prelims 2023 today, March 6.

APSC CCE admit card 2023 out at apsc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card today for Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022 on March 6. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their examination name, application number and date of birth.

The list of candidates has been already released by the commission.

Direct link to download the admit card

APSC prelims admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination 2022”

Key in your log in credentials

The APSC CCE admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
apsc admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP