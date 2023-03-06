APSC CCE admit card 2023 out at apsc.nic.in, get link to download hall ticket

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card today for Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022 on March 6. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the hall ticket from the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their examination name, application number and date of birth.

The list of candidates has been already released by the commission.

APSC prelims admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Download Admit Card for Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination 2022”

Key in your log in credentials

The APSC CCE admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.