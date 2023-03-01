Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
APSC CCE exam date 2023 released, admit card releasing on March 4

competitive exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 09:31 PM IST

APSC CEE Examination to be held on March 26.

APSC CCE exam date 2023 released, admit card releasing on March 4
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the exam date for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2022. The APSC Preliminary examination will be conducted on March 26. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The prelims examination will be conducted in two sessions from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The list of candidates along with roll numbers will be issued on March 4 and the APSC prelims admit card will be released on March 6.

Notification here

APSC CEE Prelims exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

