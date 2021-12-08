APSC screening test answer keys 2021 released for exploration officer GS paper

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on Wednesday released the answer key of OMR based screening test of General Studies (GS) paper for the post of exploration officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department.



Candidates, who appeared for the screening test, can check the answer key on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in and raise objections, if any, by December 12, 2021.

The screening test was held on December 7, 2021.

Candidates are advised to download the claim format to submit objections with correct answers in order to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by e-mail to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com.

"No claim for correction of answer key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents", reads the official notification.

How to check Assam APSC answer key of GS paper:

Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Go to the link that reads, "Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department vide advt No. 04/2020 dated 22-03-2021".

Click on "GENERAL STUDIES" link.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Download and check the answer key.

Click on "ANSWER KEY FORMAT" link to raise objections, if any.