APSSB CGL admit cards 2022 released for Sept 18 exams at apssb.nic.in

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has issued the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2022. Candidates can now check and download their admit cards from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The selection of candidates will be in 2 stages- written examination and skill test. The shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification.

The objective type written examination will be tentatively conducted on September 18, 2022 and the skill test is scheduled to be conducted on October 16, 2022.

Admit cards have now been released for the September 18 exam. Admit cards will contain all the relevant information including date and time of the exam, venue, personal information of candidates, general instructions etc.

Candidates can login to the APSSB portal using their credentials.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 52 vacancies, out of which, 12 vacancies are for the post of UDC (District Establishment), 32 for UDC, and 8 for Junior Inspector/Auditor of Cooperative Societies (JICS/JACS).

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of the commission apssb.nic.in

Click on the link for the CGL Admit Card

Click on “Download Admit Card” link against Combined Graduate Level Examination 2022

Enter your credentials and login

Save and download the admit card