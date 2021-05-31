APSSB CHSL Exam 2021 postponed, check notice here

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has postponed APSSB CHSL Exam 2021. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination that was scheduled to be conducted on August 1, 2021 remains postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of APSSB on apssb.nic.in.

The examination is tentatively fixed for August 29, 2021. The selection process will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions and skill tests. The objective type test will have 300 marks questions of General English, Elementary Math, and General Knowledge.

The registration process was started on May 18, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply till June 17, 2021. The link to apply will be disabled after the last date and applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

The examination fees are ₹150 for APST candidates and ₹200 for General candidates. The payment should be made online. Persons with Disabilities are exempted from payment of fees. The candidates must be a citizen of India and the age limit of the candidate should be 18 to 32 years of age to apply for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSSB.