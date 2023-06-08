APSSB CSL Exam 2023: Registration begins tomorrow for 1370 posts at apssb.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board will begin the registration process for APSSB CSL Exam 2023 on June 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Secondary Level Examination 2023 can do it through the official site of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1370 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 9, 2023

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023

Tentative date of PET/PST: August 18, 2023

Tentative date of written exam: November 26, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Constable: 1047 posts

Fireman: 23 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 10 posts

Manual Assistant: 2 posts

MTS: 285 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹200/- for general candidates and ₹150/- for APST candidates. The fees should be paid online through Debit/ Credit card, net banking, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APSSB.

