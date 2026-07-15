APTET 2026 mock test to be held today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, here's how to appear

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education will conduct the APTET June 2026 Mock Test today, July 15 . Candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can access the online practice test through the official APTET website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in before the examination begins.

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The mock test has been provided to give candidates an idea of the computer-based examination, helping them to understand the question format and practise completing the paper within the allotted time.

With the registration process now over, candidates can use the mock test to get familiar with the examination interface before appearing for the actual test.

APTET 2026 mock test: How to appear

To appear for the mock test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of APTET website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Click on the APTET 2026 mock test link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the mock test will begin.

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Once you have answered all the documents, click on submit.

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The next important step will be the release of the hall tickets on July 25, 2026 . Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as they are available and check all the details carefully. Information such as the candidate's name, photograph, examination date, examination centre, reporting time and shift should be verified. If any mistake is found, it should be reported to the concerned authorities at the earliest so that it can be corrected before the examination.

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The APTET June 2026 examination will be conducted from August 5 to August 21, 2026 . Two shifts have been scheduled each day. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon , while the second shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm . Candidates should reach the examination centre within the reporting time mentioned on the admit card and carry all the required documents for verification.

After the examination concludes, the initial answer key will be released on August 24, 2026 . Candidates who wish to raise objections will be able to submit them from August 25 to August 31, 2026 . All the objections received during this period will be examined before the final answer key is released on September 8, 2026 .