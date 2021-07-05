Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army recruitment rally Telangana 2021: CEE from July 25

The common entrance exam (CEE) for the army recruitment rally held at Telangana State Sports School Hakimpet from March 5 to 24, will be conducted in two phases, the PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence has tweeted.
Candidates who have been declared qualified in the recruitment rally will appear for the CEE.

The first phase of the CEE will be held on July 25 at 259 Field Workshop, Secunderabad. This exam will be held for the selection of Soldier Clk/SKT, Soldier Tech, Soldier Tech (AVIA/AMUN), Soldier Tech (NA), Soldier (NA VET) and Soldier Tdn (8th & 10th).

The second phase of the CEE will be held on August 29 at Parade Ground, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad for Soldier GD, RT JCO and Sepoy Pharma.

Candidates have been asked to physically report at the Army Recruitment Office Secunderabad and get their admit cards.

