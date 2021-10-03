Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC senior personal assistant exam on Nov 28
competitive exams

Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC senior personal assistant exam on Nov 28

Published on Oct 03, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh: APPSC senior personal assistant exam on Nov 28(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct an exam on November 28, for the selection of Senior Personal Assistant (SPA) under A.P. Civil secretariat Itanagar and APPSC Office. The admit cards of the exam will be released on November 8 and will be available on the website of the Commission till November 28.

The Commission has released the list of eligible candidates on the website of the Commission.

A total of 20 senior personal assistants will be recruited in the AP civil secretariat and one such position will be filled in the APPSC.

The written test would comprise questions from general English, general knowledge, stenography and viva voce. The exam would carry a total of 340 marks.

Candidates who secure minimum of 33% marks in paper and 45% above in aggregate will be called for interview. 

In another related development, the Commission has invited applications to fill 4 positions of assistant conservator of forests (ACF). The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission and the deadline for submission of the forms is November 5.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc recruitment
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

J&K competitive prelims exam on Oct 24; 30,565 applications registered: JKPSC

GATE 2022 registration portal closes on Oct 7, apply paying late fees

NEET PG Result 2021: NBE releases important notice on score card, check here 

IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP