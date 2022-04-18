Arunachal Pradesh JEE (APJEE) 2022 registration begins tomorrow on apdhte.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh (APDHTE) will begin the application process for APJEE 2022 tomorrow, April 19.

Candidates can apply for Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (APJEE) 2022 on the official website of APDHTE: apdhte.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the test is till June 15, 2022.

APJEE 2022 admit cards will be available on June 18 and the test is scheduled for June 25, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm.

APJEE is a state-level entrance exam for admission to 3- year diploma programmes at participating institutions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Steps to apply for APJEE 2022

Go to the official website of APDHTE, apdhte.nic.in.

Click on the APJEE 2022 registration link on the home page.

Enter the registration details and submit.

Now, login and fill the application form.

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout.