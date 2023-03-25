ASRB NET 2023 registration begins tomorrow at asrb.org.in, know how to apply

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board will begin the registration process for ASRB NET 2023 on March 26. Candidates apply online through the official website at ASRB at asrb.org.in. The last date for the submission of the applictaion form is April 10.

The examination application cost is ₹1000 for applicants in the UR category for NET and ₹500 for SMS and STO. Candidates in the EWS/OBC categories will need to pay ₹500 for each exam separately. Candidates for the NET exam will just need to pay Rs250 for SC/ST/PwBD/Women.

A candidate must be at least 21 years old as of January 1, 2023. The National Eligibility Exam has no upper age limit. The online (CBT) examination for NET-2023, SMS (T-6) & STO (T-6) will be conducted from April 26 to April 30, 2023.

ASRB NET 2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at asrb.org.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Applicaiton Form for NET-2023, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

