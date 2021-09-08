Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam: APSC releases COVID-19 guidelines for civil services prelims, other exams

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released COVID-19 safety guidelines for candidates appearing for the civil services prelims and other interviews. The Assam civil services prelims is scheduled to be held on September 12.
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released COVID-19 safety guidelines, on September 6, for candidates appearing for the civil services prelims and other interviews. The Assam civil services prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 12. A total of 75,806 candidates have registered for the exam. 

The Commission has made it compulsory for the candidates who are appearing for exams and interviews to wear masks, face shields, and hand gloves. It has allowed candidates to carry asmall hand sanitizer bottles of up to 60 ml to theexam venue.

The Commission has exempted those candidates who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine from carrying negative RT-PCR/ RAT test reports to the exam venue. Such candidates have been asked to carry a hard copy of the vaccine certificate.

Others have to carry a negative RT-PCR/ RAT test report. “The RT-PCR test should be performed within 72 hours of the commencement of the examination/interview while RAT should be performed within 48 hours of the commencement of the exam or interview,” the Commission has said.

These rules apply to scribes as well, the APSC has said.

