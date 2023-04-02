Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam CEE 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at astu.ac.in, get link here

Assam CEE 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at astu.ac.in, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 02, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Assam CEE 2023 registration process will end on April 3, apply at astu.ac.in.

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will end the registration process for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2023) on April 3. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply through the official website at astu.ac.in.

Assam CEE 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at astu.ac.in

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm. The duration of the exam will be three hours

ASTU will release the admit cards 15 days before the exam date and results will be declared within 10 days of the exam. The ASSAM CEE 2023 registration fee is 1000.

Here's the direct link to apply

Assam CEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

Fill out the registration form and log in with your credentials.

Fill out the application form

Upload documents.

Pay the exam fee

Submit the form for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP