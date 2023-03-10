Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam CEE 2023: Registration to begin on March 14, details here

Assam CEE 2023: Registration to begin on March 14, details here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 06:04 PM IST

The Assam combined entrance examination (CEE) 2023 examination will be conducted on May 28.

Assam CEE registration 2023 to begin on March 14
Assam CEE registration 2023 to begin on March 14
ByHT Education Desk

The Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati has released the exam schedule for the combined entrance examination (Assam CEE 2023). The Assam CEE 2023 registration process will begin on March 14 and the last date for the registration process is April 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE 2023 examination will be conducted on May 28 and the hall ticket will be released 15 days before the examination. The result will be announced within 10 days of the conduct of the examination. Candidates have to pay 1000 as application fee.

Notification here

Assam CEE 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam registration
assam registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out