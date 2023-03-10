Assam CEE 2023: Registration to begin on March 14, details here

The Assam Science and Technology University, Guwahati has released the exam schedule for the combined entrance examination (Assam CEE 2023). The Assam CEE 2023 registration process will begin on March 14 and the last date for the registration process is April 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at astu.ac.in.

The Assam CEE 2023 examination will be conducted on May 28 and the hall ticket will be released 15 days before the examination. The result will be announced within 10 days of the conduct of the examination. Candidates have to pay ₹1000 as application fee.

Notification here

Assam CEE 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout for future reference.