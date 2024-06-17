Assam CEE 2024 results releasing tomorrow, here’s how to check scores when out and other details

Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU, will be releasing the results of the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2024) tomorrow, June 18. Candidates who took the exam can the results on the official website at astu.ac.in., when the scores are released. Assam CEE Results 2024 to be out on June 18. Know the steps to check the scores. (HT file image)

To check the results, candidates must keep details like the exam roll number or application number handy as they may need to enter the information on the log in page.

It may be mentioned here that result of the entrance test will be compiled based on the final answer key, as informed by the ATSU earlier.

The examination was conducted on June 2 in a pen-and-paper format, for 3 hours. The paper consisted of 120 objective-type questions, 40 each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. For each correct answer, candidates are to be awarded four marks while one mark would be deducted for an incorrect answer.

The entrance test was held for admission to the 1st year of BTech courses at the Engineering Colleges of Assam.

The university had released a notification wherein it had stated that the provisional answer key of Assam CEE was released on June 2, that is on the day of the examination after the exams, and objections were invited from candidates till June 4 (6 pm).

The University had said, "The challenges to provisional answer key, by the appeared candidates, will be accepted only through the "CEE-2024 login portal" link available on the website https://www.astu.ac.in. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and the final answer key will be displayed in the website (www.astu.ac.in).”

Following are the steps to check the Assam CEE Result 2024

Visit the official website of ATSU at astu.ac.in.

On the home page, open the Assam CEE result link.

Enter the login details as asked.

Check and download the Assam CEE result.

Candidates are advised to visit the ASTU website for further details.