AP Inter Supply Result 2024: Where, how to check IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks

AP Inter Supply Result 2024: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) results in due course of time. When declared, the students can check the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply results on its official website, bie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Result 2024: Where, how to check IPASE 1st, 2nd year results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This year, the AP Inter supply exam was conducted in May-June. The exam started on may 24 and ended on June 1.

The BIEAP conducted the 1st and 2nd year examinations at 861 centres across the state.

The board previously informed that a total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible to appear for the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year Supplementary examinations. Of them, 3,65,872 were for Class 11 or IPE 1st year and 1,37,587 were for Class 12 or IPE 2nd year.

For the regular course, 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls were registered in the 1st year and 67129 boys and 54416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam.

The papers were held in two shifts. First year students wrote the exam from 9 am to 12 pm and second year students took the exam from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

How to check AP Inter Supply result 2024

Go to the official website of the board, bie.ap.gov.in. Open the results page. Click on the IPASE 1st or 2nd year result link, as required. Provide your login details. Check and download the result.

The results of AP Inter 1st, 2nd year public exams were announced on April 12. In the 1st year exam, the pass percentage of general candidates was 67 per cent and it was 78 per cent for the second year general stream.

Candidates who remained dissatisfied with the marks had the option to apply for re-counting of marks and re-verification of results, the result of which was announced in May.