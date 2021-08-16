Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit card from August 21
competitive exams

Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit card from August 21

The Assam civil services prelims will be held on September 12. The admit cards of all candidates who had registered for the exam can download admit card from August 21.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit card from August 21(Getty Images)

The Assam civil services prelims will be held on September 12. The admit cards of all candidates who had registered for the exam can download admit cards from August 21. A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this exam in phases. The preliminary exam will be held in 31 districts and the main exam will only be held in Guwahati.

The exam will be held in two shifts: in the morning shift which will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, the first paper of general studies will be held and in the afternoon shift which will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, the second paper of general studies will be held.

“The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on 21/08/2021 and 23/08/2021 respectively in the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in,” the Commission has said.

“No e-Admission certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the mail id: cceapsc@gmail.com from 21/08/2021 to 05/09/2021,” it has added.

It has also informed candidates that, they must carry any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card or Driving License or Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions to the exam.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apsc prelims
TRENDING NEWS

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP