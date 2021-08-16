Assam Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit card from August 21

The Assam civil services prelims will be held on September 12. The admit cards of all candidates who had registered for the exam can download admit cards from August 21. A total of 331 vacancies will be filled through this exam in phases. The preliminary exam will be held in 31 districts and the main exam will only be held in Guwahati.

The exam will be held in two shifts: in the morning shift which will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, the first paper of general studies will be held and in the afternoon shift which will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm, the second paper of general studies will be held.

“The list of candidates along with Roll Nos. and e-Admission certificates will be uploaded on 21/08/2021 and 23/08/2021 respectively in the Commission's website www.apsc.nic.in,” the Commission has said.

“No e-Admission certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the mail id: cceapsc@gmail.com from 21/08/2021 to 05/09/2021,” it has added.

It has also informed candidates that, they must carry any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card or Driving License or Passport or Voter ID or Aadhaar Card ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions to the exam.

