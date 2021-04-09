Assam Olympiad Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

National Testing Agency, NTA has released Assam Olympiad Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of Assam Olympiad on ao.nta.ac.in. The examination will be conducted on April 11, 2021 in pen and paper mode.

This examination is conducted for students studying through Class 6 to Class 12 in government, schools in assam. Candidates who want appear for the exam can download their respective admit cards from website using application form number and date of birth. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

How to download

• Visit the official site of NTA Assam Olympiad on ao.nta.ac.in.

• Click on Assam Olympiad Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The paper will be objective type and will comprise of multiple choice questions. Candidates will be required to mark their answers on OMR answer sheets. The exam duration is for 3 hours and the question paper will be in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and English. Candidates can opt for any one of the languages specified.