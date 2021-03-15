Assam Olympiad 2021 rescheduled, to be held on April 11, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) On Monday rescheduled the ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination and will now conduct it on Sunday April 11, 2021. The ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 21 across the state. The exam has been rescheduled due to plans to hold elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly in the last week of March.

In a notification issued on Monday, NTA informed, "In view of elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly in the last week of March 2021, it has been decided to reschedule the Assam Olympiad 2021 exam as follows. The exam will be conducted on 11.04.2021 (Sunday)."

According to the notification, the exam for classes VI, VII, VIII and IX will be held in the morning session between 8.30am and 11.30am, while the test for X, XI and XII will be held in the afternoon session between 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

"All other terms and conditions stated in the Information Bulletin remain the same. Candidates are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for any update in this regard. For any clarification, candidates can get in touch the NTA Help Desk at 0120 6895 200 or 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at ao@nta.ac.in," the notification reads further.