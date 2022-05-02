Assam PAT 2022 registration begins on dte.assam.gov.in, direct link to apply

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has started the application process for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test or Assam PAT 2022.

The application window will remain open till June 10. Candidates can apply on dte.assam.gov.in or patassam.online.

Assam PAT 2022 application form direct link

The entrance exam will be held either on July 17 or 24. The exact date for the test will be announced three weeks in advance, according to an official statement.

Candidates need to pass the HSLC or Class 10 final exam in one sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects in order to appear for the entrance exam. They must have secured at least 40 per cent marks in the exam.

For SC and ST students, a relaxation of 5% in the qualifying examination mark has been given.

The maximum age limit for Assam PAT is 20 years and 6 month as on December 31, 2022. A relaxation of three years has been given to SC and ST students.

The application fee for the test is ₹500.