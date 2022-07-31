Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam PAT Result 2022 to be out on August 2 at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam PAT Result 2022 to be out on August 2 at dte.assam.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Jul 31, 2022 04:28 PM IST
DTE will announce the Assam PAT result 2022 on August 2, 2022 after 4 pm.
Assam PAT Result 2022 to be out on August 2 at dte.assam.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will announce the Assam PAT result 2022 on August 2, 2022 after 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic Admission Test can check the result on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in. The Polytechnic Admission Test was held on July 24.

The result date and time for PAT was announced by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Taking to the twitterRanjo Pegu said, “ The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm".

RELATED STORIES

Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, Look for the result link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit

Assam PAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP