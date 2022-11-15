Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply

Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission has started the application process for SET or SLET 2023. Candidates can now apply for the exam on sletneonline.co.in.

The online registration process started today, November 15 and the last date to apply is January 7, 2023. The deadline for depositing the exam fee at bank is January 13.

The exam will be conducted on March 19, 2023 (Sunday) in all university centres of North East states.

"The candidates will have to submit application through on-line system. Details of procedure of submission of application form, syallbi of all 25 subjects and other information are available in the web site www.sletne.org. The candidates may submit application form in the web site www.sletneonline. co.in. The Web site www.sletne.org may also be consulted but will have to login in the linkage of the other website www.sletneonline.co.in in which application form will be available," reads the official notification.

Apply for Assam SLET 2023 here.

Read the notification: