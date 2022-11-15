Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply

Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Nov 15, 2022 11:06 AM IST

Assam SLET 2023 registration process has started on sletneonline.co.in. Use the link here to apply.

Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission has started the application process for SET or SLET 2023. Candidates can now apply for the exam on sletneonline.co.in.

The online registration process started today, November 15 and the last date to apply is January 7, 2023. The deadline for depositing the exam fee at bank is January 13.

The exam will be conducted on March 19, 2023 (Sunday) in all university centres of North East states.

"The candidates will have to submit application through on-line system. Details of procedure of submission of application form, syallbi of all 25 subjects and other information are available in the web site www.sletne.org. The candidates may submit application form in the web site www.sletneonline. co.in. The Web site www.sletne.org may also be consulted but will have to login in the linkage of the other website www.sletneonline.co.in in which application form will be available," reads the official notification.

Apply for Assam SLET 2023 here.

Read the notification:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
assam education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP