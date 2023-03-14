Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts

competitive exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board will release the PST and TPT admit card today, March 14.

Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release the physical standard test and trade proficiency test admit card for various posts on March 14. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in. The Physical standard test and Trade proficiency test will be conducted from March 20 at venus mentioned in the admit card.

Notification here

Assam SLPRB 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card Download Portal’

Key in your login details

The Assam Police admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

assam hall ticket
