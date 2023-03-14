Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:02 PM IST
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board will release the PST and TPT admit card today, March 14.
Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release the physical standard test and trade proficiency test admit card for various posts on March 14. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in. The Physical standard test and Trade proficiency test will be conducted from March 20 at venus mentioned in the admit card.
Assam SLPRB 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download
Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
On the homepage, click on the Admit Card Download Portal’
Key in your login details
The Assam Police admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
