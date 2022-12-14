Assam SLRC Grade 3 Direct Recruitment 2022: Admit card for computer test today

Assam Grade 3 Admit Card 2022: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will release admit cards for the skill test of grade 3 direct recruitment today, December 14.

As per the official notice, all candidates who have passes the grade 3 written test, except for applicants of Stenographer and Driver posts, will have to take the computer test.

Once published, admit cards will be available on sebaonline.org. Schedule and notification for the test are available on the same website.

As per the scheduled, the computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree with Computer/Library Science) will be held from December 21 to December 24.

For category 2 candidates or candidates with bachelor's degree, the test is scheduled for December 29 and for category 1 (Higher Secondary or Class 12), the test will be held from December 26 to 28. Check the schedule here.

SLRC has also published syllabus for Grade 3 computer test on the website of SEBA. Check the syllabus here.

SLRC announced result of the Grade 3 written examination on November 6. The final result will be publish after computer test. For more information, visit the exam website.

