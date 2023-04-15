Samagra Shiksha Assam will release Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 on April 15, 2023. The admit card for Teacher Eligibility Test for 6th schedule when out will be available to candidates on the official site of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 releasing today at ssa.assam.gov.in

The examination will be conducted on April 30, 2023. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Lower Primary level (classes I to V) and Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Upper Primary level (classes VI to VIII). The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes for both the papers.

Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSA Assam at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Click on Assam Special TET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate is required to score 60 % i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be relaxation of 5 %. Thus, for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150 i.e.55 %.

