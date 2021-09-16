Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here
competitive exams

Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here

Assam TET 2021 registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Assam TET 2021: Registration begins on ssa.assam.gov.in, details here

Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has started the registration process for Assam TET 2021. The registration process started on September 15 and will end on September 25, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on ssa.assam.gov.in. 

The admit card will be available on October 10, 2021. The examination will be conducted on October 24, 2021. The Assam TET will be conducted of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online for the Teacher Eligibility Test. 

Direct link to apply here 

Assam TET 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission on ssa.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Assam TET 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details or register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Paper I and Paper II examination fees is 325/- for general category and 300/- for SC/ST/ST/OBC/ PWD. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teacher eligibility test education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download 

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download 

GPSC online objection tracker system down, deadlines will be extended: Official

REET 2021 admit card soon: Know how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP