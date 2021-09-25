At least nine candidates in Northeast clear UPSC Civil Services exam

At least nine candidates from Northeast region successfully cracked the civil service examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) this year, according to reports.

Of the successful candidates , six are from Manipur, two from Tripura and one from Assam.

This year, no candidate from Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland have cleared the UPSC exam,according to reports.

Tripura got two candidates, Dhiman Chakma and Sumit Paul who bagged AIR 482 and AIR 530 in the UPSC exam this year.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated both of them and took to the Twitter and said, " Congratulations to youngster from our state Sumit Paul for securing 530 rank in UPSC, Civil service examination, 2020."

" Congratulations to Dhiman Chakma on securing 482 rank in the UPSC, Civil services examination, 2020.

You made #Tripura proud today.., " Deb wrote on his Twitter.

Dhiman is currently posted at Mayurbhanj district in Odisha as assistant conservator of forests.

He completed his engineering degree in computer science and electronics from National Institute of Technology, Agartala and got placed in a IT company but always felt he calling to do more for society.

Hailing from a family of school teachers, he moved on to Delhi for better coaching facilities and eventually cracked his Indian Forest Service exams in 2018.

However, with his eyes set for an IAS position, 31 year old Dhiman kept on pushing.

In 2019, he cracked UPSC but landed 721, a rank which would grant him a job at audit and accounts but not a IAS or IPS berth.

"I wanted to go for IAS since it has the maximum opportunity to serve the people. So, I tried again and came 482nd this year", he said.

Sumit Paul, hailing from a bordering village in Khowai district of Tripura, secured 530 rank in UPSC but sounded not fully satisfied with the position and would make a last attempt next year.

Paul completed his engineering in material science from IIT, Kharagpur in 2010 and got placed at a Bengaluru based company as market research analyst. But he had the itching to serve people back home, remembering his village where he would have to go to school crossing two hills back in childhood.

"I moved to Delhi and started earning while learning after some time. I taught at a coaching center and prepared for my exams. I am happy at this result but not entirely satisfied. I want to give it a last try next year, though I'm going to accept the position", Paul said.

He also said he has received Rs. 1 lakh financial support from the state government under its scheme to encourage aspiring civil service examination candidates.

In Manipur, Parikshit Thoudam scored 60 in the All India rank this year while his rank was 373 in 2019.

Other candidates from the state, Heikrujam Prasanjeet got 578 rank, while ourembam Nelson Mangangcha got All India rank 757, Deepi Chanu got AIR 621, Waikhom Nydia Devi and Hatchinghoi Haokip got AIR 180 and 673.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh congratulated all the six candidates on their success.

Hailing from Silchar in Assam, Ahmed Hasanuzzaman Choudhury is the lone candidate from the state to clear the civil service exams by getting AIR 283.

After completion of schooling from Assam in 2012, Ahmed did his engineering from Jamia Milia Islamia University after which he started preparations for the UPSC and accordingly, joined Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy for coaching.

Total 761 candidates cleared the examinations, 2020 who have been recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS services.

The written exams held from January 8 to 17 while the personal interview was conducted from August 2 to September 22.

( Inputs taken from Sobhapati Samom, Biswa Kalyan Purukayastha).