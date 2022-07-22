ATMA admit cards 2022: AIMS releases hall tickets for July 24 exam

ATMA admit cards 2022: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit Card for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) for the July session 2022.

Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website atmaaims.com.

The hall ticket can be downloaded by candidates using their PID and password.

The admit card has important details including name of the candidate, roll number, exam date and time, centre location, and instructions.

The ATMA exam for the July session will be held on July 24, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

It is compulsory to carry the admit card on the exam day along with one valid photo ID proof.

The result for the exam is scheduled to be out on July 29, 2022. The exam will be conducted in centre-based online mode.

ATMA is an all India level entrance exam, conducted by Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) to admit candidates in MBA or PGDM courses offered by participating Business Schools.

Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website atmaaims.com

Click on the "ATMA Candidates Login" link

Click on "July 24, 2022" exam

Key in your PID and password

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save for future purposes