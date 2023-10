The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII application deadline has been extended by the Bar Council of India (BCI). At the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, applicants can register.

Bar Council of India extends AIBE XVIII application deadline to October 9

The official announcement states that the registration deadline has been extended to October 9, and the payment deadline for online registration for AIBE XVIII has been extended to October 10. The registration deadline date was previously September 30.

“Dear Candidate (s), It is hereby notified that online registration for AIBE- XVIII has been extended till 9th Oct 2023 and the last date for payment of online registration for AIBE-XVIII extended till 10th Oct 2023”, reads the official website.

AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

