BCECEB admit cards for DCECE and BCECE 2021 released, direct link to download

BCECEB admit cards: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card of DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 07:40 PM IST
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card of DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021. Candidates who have applied for DCECE(PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021 and BCECE (LE)-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The DCECE PE/PPE examination is scheduled to be held on September 25, 2021.

The DCECE PM/PMM examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021.

The BCECE (LE)-2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 26, 2021

Direct link to download admit cards for DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021

Direct link to download admit cards for BCECE (LE)-2021

How to download BCECEB DCECE admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ""Admit Card of DCECE (PE/PPE/PM/PMM)-2021".

Submit your registration number and date of birth. Log in.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out.

bceceb admissions exam admit card dcece bihar bcece board recruitment
