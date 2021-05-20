BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the written examination of Staff Nurse. The examination will be held on May 23.

The admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official site of BFUHS.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.

How to download the admit card :

Visit the official website of BFHUS

On the homepage find the link to download the roll number for the staff nurse recruitment test

Key in your registration ID and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

If a candidate is tested positive or is in isolation shall intimate the university along with RT-PCR/Rapid test latest be May 22 ( 12 noon) at admissionbfhus@gamil.com ( check the email in Notification).

Note: Due to a Surge in COVID cases, all the aspirants appearing for the written recruitment test shall mandatorily produce a RAT (Rapid AntigenTest) report at the examination center failing which he/she shall not be allowed to appear for the examination.