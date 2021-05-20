Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021 admit card released, here's how to download
competitive exams

BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the written examination of Staff Nurse. The examination will be held on May 23.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 06:20 PM IST
BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.(HT file)

Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the written examination of Staff Nurse. The examination will be held on May 23.

The admit card can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through the official site of BFUHS.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 503 vacancies out of which 473 are for the post of Staff Nurse under DRME and 30 for the post of Staff Nurse under BFHUS.

How to download the admit card :

Visit the official website of BFHUS

On the homepage find the link to download the roll number for the staff nurse recruitment test

Key in your registration ID and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

If a candidate is tested positive or is in isolation shall intimate the university along with RT-PCR/Rapid test latest be May 22 ( 12 noon) at admissionbfhus@gamil.com ( check the email in Notification).

Note: Due to a Surge in COVID cases, all the aspirants appearing for the written recruitment test shall mandatorily produce a RAT (Rapid AntigenTest) report at the examination center failing which he/she shall not be allowed to appear for the examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bfuhs exam admit card hall tickets exam hall ticket
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP