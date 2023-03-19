Bihar B.E.D common entrance examination (CET-BED) 2023 registration process and editing process will end tomorrow, March 20. Candidates submit their applications with late fees and edit applications at biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023 registration and editing process to end tomorrow(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bihar B.Ed entrance test hall tickets will be released on March 30. Candidates will be able to download the Admit Card of CET-B.Ed.-2023 Website through their login credentials. The Bihar B.Ed common entrance test will be conducted on April 8. CET-B.Ed.-2023 shall be of two hours duration. Candidates have to answer 120 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark.

Here's the direct link to apply

Bihar B.Ed entrance test 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at biharcetbed.lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on the online registration tab

Fill in the application form and pay the fees

Submit the form and download

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

