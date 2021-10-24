Bihar: BCECEB declares Amin result, download scorecard

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the amin result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam which was held in August, can download the rank card and the score card from the official website of the Board, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar amin exam result

BCECEB Amin exam result: Know how to check

Go to the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the amin result

Enter roll number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the rank card and score card

The Amin exam was held in computer-based format.

The board has also released the cut-off marks of each category.

The cut-off marks for unreserved male, and EWS male is 40% in both section A and B.

The cut-off marks for candidates belonging to BC male and EBC male categories is 36.5% and 34%, respectively.

For rest of the candidates the cut-off score is 32% in both section A and B.