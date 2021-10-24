Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: BCECEB declares Amin result, download scorecard

BCECEB amin result is available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download rank card and score card using registration number and date of birth.
Bihar: BCECEB declares Amin result, download scorecard (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 05:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the amin result. Candidates who had appeared for the exam which was held in August, can download the rank card and the score card from the official website of the Board, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB Amin exam result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on the amin result
  • Enter roll number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the rank card and score card

The Amin exam was held in computer-based format.

The board has also released the cut-off marks of each category. 

The cut-off marks for unreserved male, and EWS male is 40% in both section A and B.

The cut-off marks for candidates belonging to BC male and EBC male categories is 36.5% and 34%, respectively.

For rest of the candidates the cut-off score is 32% in both section A and B.

 

Topics
bihar recruitment exam bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
