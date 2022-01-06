Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar NTS Exam admit cards 2021-22 to be released today, here's how to download

Bihar NTS Exam admit cards 2021-22: The Bihar State Council of Educational Research and Training will release online admit cards for State-level National Talent Search (N.T.S.) examination 2021-22 today.
Bihar NTS Exam admit cards 2021-22: Candidates who have applied for the Bihar NTS 221-22 exam can visit https://bihar-nts-nmmss.in/ to download the admit cards.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 08:02 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar NTS Exam admit cards 2021-22: The Bihar State Council of Educational Research and Training will release online admit cards for State-level National Talent Search (N.T.S.) examination 2021-22 on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar NTS 221-22 exam can visit https://bihar-nts-nmmss.in/ to download the admit cards.

How to Download NTS 2021-22 Admit Cards

1. Visit the examination website - https://bihar-nts-nmmss.in/

2. Click on ‘Candidate Registration and Login’ under N.T.S. Exam

3. Login using credentials

4. Admit Card will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the admit cards and take a print out. The last date of downloading admit card from the website is January 16, 2022.

The N.T.S. 2021-22 examination will be held on January 16, 2022. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website for further updates.

