Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter out at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter out at bpssc.bih.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:33 PM IST

BPSSC has released the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector post.

Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter out at bpssc.bih.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts today, September 27. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter through their registration id or interview roll number and mobile number.

Direct link to download the selection letter for 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts

Bihar Police Enforcement SI 2019 selection letter: How to download

Go to official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Download Selection Letter for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspectors in the Transport Dept., Govt. of Bihar”.

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the selection letter

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP